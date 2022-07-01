Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Recipe: Multiple pesto recipes for your farmers market visit

/ CBS Minnesota

This is a great time of year to explore your local farmers market.

Why not take advantage of the holiday weekend and use some great local produce and goods to make a festive meal?

Jenny Breen, market manager of the East Isles Farmers Market, shared a number of recipes, including salads, dips and marinade for grilling, with the addition of different versions of pesto you can try.

See below for the full list of recipes.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.