Recipe: Multiple pesto recipes for your farmers market visit
This is a great time of year to explore your local farmers market.
Why not take advantage of the holiday weekend and use some great local produce and goods to make a festive meal?
Jenny Breen, market manager of the East Isles Farmers Market, shared a number of recipes, including salads, dips and marinade for grilling, with the addition of different versions of pesto you can try.
See below for the full list of recipes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.