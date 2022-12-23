Recipe: Beer-Glazed Ham

A perfectly glazed ham emerging from the oven is the quintessential Holiday feast for friends and family. The only thing that could possibly make it better is working delicious local beer into the menu. Here's a recipe from Lift Bridge Brewery.

Ingredients

7-8 pound smoked ham

12 ounces Lift Bridge Mango Blonde Ale

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons stone ground mustard

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

2 teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon five-spice powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions