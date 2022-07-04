Watch CBS News
Rebecca Kolls' strawberry recipes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Recipes for strawberry season
Recipes for strawberry season 04:42

Rebecca Kolls shared these strawberry recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

REBECCA'S FREEZER JAM

  • 6-8 cups strawberries, cleaned and trimmed
  • ½ cup sugar (or to desired sweetness)
  • 2 teaspoons pectin (optional - pectin will set the jam - be sure to select pectin that doesn't require sugar to set)
  • ½ lemon juiced

Washed containers: glass jars and lids

Cut stems from strawberries, wash and strain.

Place strawberries in a microwaveable bowl, sprinkle sugar over the top, stir. Nuke about three minutes - just long enough for sugar to dissolve.

Ladle ¼ cup syrup into bowl, add pectin, stir then add to strawberries.

Add lemon juice.

Fill jars with jam, leaving ½"  headspace.

Store in fridge 3-4 weeks or freeze up to a year - trust me, they'll never last that long!

ENJOY!

MADDIE'S STRAWBERRY SHORTBREAD: A not-so-sweet version of strawberry shortcake

Strawberries

Mix together:

4 Cups ripe, well-rinsed strawberries, sliced or barely mashed (leave smaller ones whole)

Mix in ¼ c sugar (or more for desired sweetness), set aside for 20 minutes.

Shortbread: Mix together:

  • ¼ - ½ cup sugar, (desired sweetness)
  • 4 cups flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 5 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1¼ cups butter

Dough will be stiff.  Drop a generous dollop on lightly greased cookie sheet, gently flatten using base of wine glass

Bake in preheated oven 450 degrees 10-15 minutes

Topping:
Mix together

  • 3 cups heavy whipping cream
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Sugar (optional) to taste

OR buy premade topping. 

Plate shortbread on plate, drizzle with strawberries and juice, top with dollop whipped cream

Garnish with small berries, and  a touch of fresh mint.




First published on July 4, 2022 / 9:00 AM

