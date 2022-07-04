Rebecca Kolls' strawberry recipes
Rebecca Kolls shared these strawberry recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
REBECCA'S FREEZER JAM
- 6-8 cups strawberries, cleaned and trimmed
- ½ cup sugar (or to desired sweetness)
- 2 teaspoons pectin (optional - pectin will set the jam - be sure to select pectin that doesn't require sugar to set)
- ½ lemon juiced
Washed containers: glass jars and lids
Cut stems from strawberries, wash and strain.
Place strawberries in a microwaveable bowl, sprinkle sugar over the top, stir. Nuke about three minutes - just long enough for sugar to dissolve.
Ladle ¼ cup syrup into bowl, add pectin, stir then add to strawberries.
Add lemon juice.
Fill jars with jam, leaving ½" headspace.
Store in fridge 3-4 weeks or freeze up to a year - trust me, they'll never last that long!
ENJOY!
MADDIE'S STRAWBERRY SHORTBREAD: A not-so-sweet version of strawberry shortcake
Strawberries
Mix together:
4 Cups ripe, well-rinsed strawberries, sliced or barely mashed (leave smaller ones whole)
Mix in ¼ c sugar (or more for desired sweetness), set aside for 20 minutes.
Shortbread: Mix together:
- ¼ - ½ cup sugar, (desired sweetness)
- 4 cups flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 5 teaspoons baking powder
- 1¼ cups butter
Dough will be stiff. Drop a generous dollop on lightly greased cookie sheet, gently flatten using base of wine glass
Bake in preheated oven 450 degrees 10-15 minutes
Topping:
Mix together
- 3 cups heavy whipping cream
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Sugar (optional) to taste
OR buy premade topping.
Plate shortbread on plate, drizzle with strawberries and juice, top with dollop whipped cream
Garnish with small berries, and a touch of fresh mint.
