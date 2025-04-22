Watch CBS News
2 found dead inside Twin Cities home following standoff, police say

Police in a Twin Cities suburb say two people are dead following a standoff on Tuesday afternoon that led to a shelter-in-place warning.

Ramsey police say officers were called to Snowy Owl Street Northwest at about 8:30 a.m. after a 911 call came in about an armed person outside.

Police say they believe "an adult male confronted a neighbor with a firearm before returning to his home nearby." Law enforcement eventually entered the suspect's home, where they found a man and woman dead inside.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation, according to police, who say there is no longer a threat to the public.

Ramsey is located about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

