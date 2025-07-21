Dashcam video shows sparks flying from stop stick-disabled truck in Twin Cities chase

Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines

New dashcam video shows an intense pursuit across the east Twin Cities metro overnight Saturday that ended in two arrests.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the chase started just before 1 a.m. in Washington County, when a 32-year-old Brooklyn Center man driving a pick-up truck fled deputies during a traffic stop near the Hugo-Forest Lake border.

The driver was clocked at speeds exceeding 100 mph, with Ramsey County deputies joining the chase on southbound Interstate 35E.

"When the pickup hit County Road J, Deputy Winkel threw the [stop] sticks — flattening both front tires," the sheriff's office said.

Dashcam footage shows the suspect didn't stop or even slow down as the truck left behind a trail of sparks.

He eventually lost control, hit a guardrail and rolled to a stop in the ditch near Interstate 694 and Snelling Avenue in Roseville.

He was taken into custody, as well as his passenger, a 27-year-old North Branch woman who had outstanding warrants in Ramsey County, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities also say a gunshot was heard near 35E and Highway 96 during the chase, and a handgun was later spotted on the interstate in that area.

"[A deputy] photographed it and recovered it — meaning more charges could be coming, just as fast as that truck and sparks were flying," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.