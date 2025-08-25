Video shows teen shoplifter fleeing arrest in stolen car, sheriff says

A teenage boy was arrested Saturday in a northeastern Twin Cities suburb after shoplifting and fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The 17-year-old took about $70 worth of items from a Walmart in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded, but he drove away before they could make an arrest.

Deputies chased him on County Road E East until he crashed near English Street. After the crash, a pursuing deputy rammed the teen's car "to make it more difficult for the suspect to keep trying to evade arrest," the sheriff's office said.

The boy then climbed out of the passenger's side, ran from the car and was arrested nearby.

The sheriff's office did not say if the boy was injured in the crash.