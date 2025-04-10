Watch CBS News
Crime

Man tried to evade police by using Wite-Out to change stolen car's license plate, sheriff's office says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 10, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 10, 2025 01:12

An alleged car thief unsuccessfully tried to evade police in the Twin Cities by using Wite-Out to change the appearance of the vehicle's license plate.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man stole a 2021 Honda CRV and used Wite-Out to turn an "L" on the license plate into an "I".

However, the sheriff's office says a deputy's automatic license plate reader was "smarter than his arts and crafts skills." 

As the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the man fled in the stolen vehicle northbound on Interstate 35W before going eastbound on County Road I in Shoreview, where he allegedly tossed a gun out the car's window.

Approximately a mile later, the sheriff's office says the deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, causing it to crash.

10c65d54-4c30-4717-8c69-8bcc84dab6d7.png
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

No serious injuries were reported and the man was taken into custody.

Authorities say the 20-year-old had active warrants for arrest in Hennepin County for felony second-degree assault and another in Crow Wing County for felony threats of violence.

He is now charged in Ramsey County with illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.