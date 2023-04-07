Ramps along I-394 close near downtown Minneapolis next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- For those who travel into downtown Minneapolis from Interstate 394, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an update for early next week.

MnDOT says that on Monday, the I-394 ramps to and from Washington Avenue will close. The closures are so that crews can begin their work on redesigning the intersection and rebuilding the ramps.

The following detours were announced for next week's closures:

For eastbound I-394 to downtown, use the North 4th Street ramp to North 2nd Avenue, and then to Washington.

For downtown Minneapolis onto westbound I-394, use Washington Avenue to 1st Avenue, and then to 7th Street and on to Twins Way.

MnDOT said that North 3rd Avenue will turn into a two way road between North 5th Street and the construction area.

The closures will last until late June, according to MnDOT's website.

For more information on this project, click here.