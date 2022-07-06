Rally held to mark 6 years since Philando Castile shot dead by officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- People are gathering at the governor's residence in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon to stand for the life of Philando Castile and all lives they say were stolen by police violence.

Wednesday marks six years since a police officer shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Castile's girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

The now-former officer was acquitted of charges.

Castile's family has fought for police accountability laws and an end to pretextual traffic stops.

WCCO spoke with Castile's mother -- Valerie Castile -- last year, on the five-year anniversary of his death. She said her son was doing the right thing by telling Officer Jeronimo Yanez that he had a license to carry, and his weapon was in the car.

"A casual conversation. It went from zero to a murder, and nobody paid a penalty," Valerie Castile said.

She also said the worst part of losing her son during a traffic stop is that it continues to happen.

"This place has seen countless high-profile murders by our police departments," she said. "We had some cases that drew national attention."