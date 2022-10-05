Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including Minneapolis stop

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello pressures Gov. Newsom to sign farm workers bill Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello pressures Gov. Newsom to sign farm workers bill 02:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rage Against the Machine has canceled the remainder of its North American tour, including a stop in Minneapolis next year.

In a social media post Tuesday, Zack de la Rocha said he tore his left Achilles tendon in Chicago three months ago - just one and half shows into the beginning of the tour.

"Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me," he said.

Due to the injury and the healing required, the frontman said he made the "painful and difficult" decision to cancel the remaining shows on the 2023 North American tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at Madison Square Garden on August 08, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

"I hate canceling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted," de la Rocha said.

The iconic alternative rock band was set to play at the Target Center in Minneapolis on March 19 and March 20. The shows have been delayed multiple times since 2020 due to the pandemic.

Tickets bought online through Ticketmaster or ACS will be automatically refunded. Those who paid cash should contact the box office directly.