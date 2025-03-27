Watch CBS News
Raccoon knocked power out for thousands of SE Minnesota residents, utility officials say

A "curious" raccoon knocked power out for thousands of Rochester residents, utility officials say
A "curious" raccoon knocked power out for thousands of Rochester residents, utility officials say 00:18

A "curious" raccoon caused a significant power outage in a southeastern Minnesota city and lived to tell the tale, according to utility officials. 

Early Wednesday morning, Rochester Public Utilities reported a power outage in the northeast side of the city affecting more than 2,000 customers. 

Within an hour, power was restored. 

Utility officials said the outage was caused by a raccoon on a transformer and later shared a picture of the furry creature. 

"We have happy update to this morning's power outage caused by a curious raccoon — the little rascal survived," the municipal utility company said in a post. "That's not usually the case when animals come into contact with our infrastructure, so we're relieved this story has a good ending."

The utility company wished the raccoon a full recovery. 

It's been about 7 years since an adventure-seeking raccoon scaled a St. Paul skyscraper and went viral.

