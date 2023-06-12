5 years ago, a skyscraper-scaling raccoon in St. Paul captivated the internet

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is marking five years since a furry adventurer in St. Paul captivated the internet world.

It all began in the late morning of June 12, 2018 when Minnesota Public Radio reporter Tim Nelson noticed a raccoon trapped on an overhang near the bottom of the UBS Building in downtown St. Paul.

"The maintenance staff came out with some two-by-fours screwed together and pushed them up to the raccoon, thinking that he would run down the boards onto the street and escape," Nelson said.

A raccoon climbed a St. Paul, Minnesota skyscraper on June 12, 2018. Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio News

But when raccoons get scared, their instinct is to go up -- and that is exactly what this one did. Over the course of 15 hours, the raccoon scaled the entire building.

Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon, which became the top trend on Twitter. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake." Many feared for the raccoon's safety.

The next day, the raccoon was lured into a trap on the roof and later released back into the wild.

NOTE: Video is from June 15, 2018