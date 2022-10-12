Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Quintet of friends develops their own dog treat business, Luca and the 5 Girls

/ CBS Minnesota

We all love our pets, but five girls really love their dog. At just 10 years old they created their own business to spoil a sweet pup named Luca, and other dogs just like him. That's how Luca and the 5 Girls was formed.

The five girls are Elli, Emery, Kate, Lauren and Rylie. They are now in their teens.

"We are all about keeping your dog healthy and happy. That is why we created organic high protein dog treats," they said on their website.

They say they're sharing profits with Animal Humane Society, Como Zoo, Hennepin County Medical Center Pediatric Music Therapy, and Highlands Elementary School.

You can find their products online and at Luca's Boutique. Click here to learn more.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.