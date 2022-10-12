Quintet of friends develops their own dog treat business, Luca and the 5 Girls

We all love our pets, but five girls really love their dog. At just 10 years old they created their own business to spoil a sweet pup named Luca, and other dogs just like him. That's how Luca and the 5 Girls was formed.

The five girls are Elli, Emery, Kate, Lauren and Rylie. They are now in their teens.

"We are all about keeping your dog healthy and happy. That is why we created organic high protein dog treats," they said on their website.

They say they're sharing profits with Animal Humane Society, Como Zoo, Hennepin County Medical Center Pediatric Music Therapy, and Highlands Elementary School.

