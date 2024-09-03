PWHL Minnesota names new general manager months after Natalie Darwitz's surprise exit

MINNEAPOLIS — PWHL Minnesota has named a new general manager, months after previous GM Natalie Darwitz was ousted following the team's championship inaugural season.

Melissa Caruso will take over as GM, the team announced Tuesday. Caruso has spent her entire 15-year career with the American Hockey League, the NHL's talent pipeline.

"It's an exciting time for women's sports, and I thank leadership for trusting me with the opportunity to lead PWHL Minnesota during these crucial formative years for the league," Caruso said. "I can't wait to get started on the journey to defend the Walter Cup in Season Two."

Days after Minnesota won the PWHL's inaugural Walter Cup, Darwitz was removed by the league following a monthslong review. PWHL senior VP of hockey operations Jayna Hefford did not reveal the findings of the league's review, which included input from players, staff and team partners, in saying the feedback was clear a change was required.

Head coach Ken Klee oversaw the PWHL draft for Minnesota in June. The team took defenseman Claire Thompson and Wisconsin forward Britta Curl. The Curl pick prompted questions and criticism due to her supporting transphobic messaging on social media. Klee defended the decision to select the two-year Wisconsin captain by saying he spoke to numerous coaches and players who knew Curl.

Curl issued an apology to fans in a video posted on social media five days later in saying she took ownership for her actions, and added: "I've learned so much through this, and I'm seeing it as an opportunity to grow in humility and grow in love."

In a separate development, the PWHL launched an investigation into Klee after allegations surfaced of bullying team staff. The league has not provided any updates on its investigation, with Klee scheduled to return as coach for a second season.

The schedule for the upcoming PWHL season has not yet been released.