Natalie Darwitz reportedly out as PWHL Minnesota GM days after team's inaugural championship win

MINNEAPOLIS — Hockey legend Natalie Darwitz will no longer lead PWHL Minnesota, according to the New York Times. The move comes just days after the team's historic win in the league's inaugural championship.

Darwitz, 40, was told this week she would not be asked back as general manager next season and was offered alternative options within the league.

Minnesota is set to host the 2024 PWHL Draft on Monday and the first-ever PWHL Awards on Tuesday. Darwitz isn't expected to be at the draft table.

Natalie Darwitz WCCO

The Eagan native, who was hired as general manager in September 2023, led the Gopher women's hockey team to NCAA championships in 2004 and 2005, and later served as the team's associate coach for two seasons.

She won three world championships during her tenure with the U.S. Women's National Team, and earned two silvers and a bronze medal in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

She has been inducted into both the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.

PWHL Minnesota became the first pro sports team to bring a title to Minnesota since the Minnesota Lynx last won the WNBA Finals in 2017. Their home opener at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in January broke the world record for attendance at a pro women's hockey game.