Foxtrot, rescue dog from Pet Haven in Minnesota, wins MVP of Puppy Bowl XXI

MINNEAPOLIS — While many watched the Chiefs and the Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, Minnesota had its own contenders in another bowl on Sunday.

Foxtrot, a 16-week-old pup, wowed fans with speed and agility in the 21st annual Puppy Bowl. He even scored a touchdown and earned "Most Valuable Puppy" honors. Foxtrot's efforts helped lead Team Ruff in a close match with the opposing team, Team Fluff.

He represented Pet Haven, a Minnesota rescue nonprofit, which said it was "BEYOND psyched" about the award.

Foxtrot Pet Haven

"This Collie boy played hard and it paid off!" Pet Haven said in a Facebook post.

Foxtrot wasn't the only pup to participate in the bowl; Pet Haven's Potato played for Team Fluff, which ultimately won the game.

Potato Pet Haven

Pet Haven is based in Minneapolis.