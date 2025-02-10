Foxtrot, rescue dog from Pet Haven in Minnesota, wins MVP of Puppy Bowl XXI
MINNEAPOLIS — While many watched the Chiefs and the Eagles battle in the Super Bowl, Minnesota had its own contenders in another bowl on Sunday.
Foxtrot, a 16-week-old pup, wowed fans with speed and agility in the 21st annual Puppy Bowl. He even scored a touchdown and earned "Most Valuable Puppy" honors. Foxtrot's efforts helped lead Team Ruff in a close match with the opposing team, Team Fluff.
He represented Pet Haven, a Minnesota rescue nonprofit, which said it was "BEYOND psyched" about the award.
"This Collie boy played hard and it paid off!" Pet Haven said in a Facebook post.
Foxtrot wasn't the only pup to participate in the bowl; Pet Haven's Potato played for Team Fluff, which ultimately won the game.
Pet Haven is based in Minneapolis.