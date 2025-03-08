Protesters descend on Saint Paul for International Women's Day

Protestors descended on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul in light of International Women's Day.

"This is what America is, and we're standing up against fascism," said Kaitlyn Luloff of Alexandria.

Across America and the world, similar protests like this called for equal pay, reproductive rights, and equality.

"Equal rights for all of us... for all," said protester Joan Axdal.

International Women's Day is marked around the globe and was officially recognized by the United Nations starting in 1977. Despite nearly 50 years of protests, those at the march today say there's more work to be done.

"This is supposed to be a country for everyone," said Anne Sugnet of Minneapolis. "Where we all get to be who we are and have freedom of expression and they're trying to decide who can get what for health care."

While many held signs speaking against President Trump and his policies, Republican women in Minnesota say the protesters don't speak for all women in the state.

"We believe in democracy. Everyone can have their say, their protest. However, women across Minnesota might have a different perspective," said Jennifer DeJournett, the Executive Director for the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth — who is the first GOP woman to serve as speaker also added:

"House Republicans started this week by voting to protect girls sports and ended it with a vote to ensure women can legally defend themselves. Democrats voted in lockstep against both. This International Women's Day, House Republicans pledge to continue fighting for women's right to defend themselves and for fairness and safety in girls sports."

But for the women rallying at the Capitol. "We're trying our best, everyone's trying our best to take some deep breaths and get out there and do what we can" said Josie Woinship of Minneapolis.