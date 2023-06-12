Pro soccer player turned pastor releases "Four Elements of Fatherhood" e-book

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Father's Day approaches, one dad with strong ties to the Twin Cities is trying to bring focus to what it means to be a dad.

The soccer pro turned pastor has created a roadmap to help dads succeed -- while understanding who their dads were and how it shapes the way they parent.

Jesse Bradley's smile grows larger when asked about growing up in Dinkytown in Minneapolis and also in St. Paul.

"Our first apartment was literally the parking lot for the football stadium for the Gophers and I'd walk around Dinkytown. Still a huge Minnesota sports fan. I have a lot of family back there," said Jesse Bradley, author of "Four Elements of Fatherhood."

A pro soccer career as a goaltender took him took around the world. Today, he's a Seattle pastor and a proud father.

Bradley says being a dad is, in ways, like playing goalie.

"You have got to be alert and there's a lot of dynamics happening on the soccer field at one time. A lot of different people. We have four children, three boys and a girl. They're all teenagers now. I'm so grateful for my wife and together we try to compare notes, plan a strategy but then it's just game on," said Bradley.

Bradley's new free e-Book, "Four Elements of Fatherhood," is a guide with "game on" motivation for dads of all ages.

The four essentials start with being connected.

"Connected because the most important part of life is relationships. There's nothing greater than love. Spend that time, listen well, emotionally enter in and enjoy your family relationships," said Bradley.

The second essential, invested, is using your time, talent, and treasure.

"My son and I ran a half marathon to raise money for clean water for kids in Africa. We didn't want to talk about it, we wanted to do something together. Collaborate," explained Bradley.

The third element is rested.

"Yes, get enough sleep, set limits and boundaries. But also, this is your inner condition. Prayer and the love of God has really made a difference in my life," said Bradley.

Finally, there's tested, which covers adversity.

"The challenges arrive and how you respond you always get to choose that. Your attitude, your integrity, and your reliability," said Bradley.

In his book, Bradley also talks about the types of dads today's fathers grew up with and how you can use those experiences whether good or bad to your advantage.

"Mixed feelings sometimes for people with Father's Day. We've all had a range of experiences there," said Bradley.

The four types of dads adults had as children are: Abusive, absent, average, or admired.

"If your dad has been abusive, I'm so sorry. It shouldn't be that way. The one who's supposed to protect you. When you forgive there's restoration, there's healing. Good things can come out of this," said Bradley.

There are also lessons to be learned from the other three styles.

"With absent dads, I've seen dads be very intentional to be present with their kids. What if your dad is average, be grateful. Appreciate his strengths and then learn from some areas you might have been disappointed. If you have a dad who's admired, yes, keep the legacy going but remember there's freedom. You're not going to be exactly like him. So, be yourself as well," said Bradley.