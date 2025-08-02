Motorcyclist seen speeding before deadly Princeton crash, sheriff says

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night north of the Twin Cities metro.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. just west of Elk Lake in Princeton, Minnesota.

The driver was seen "traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash," the sheriff's office said, and a helmet was later found near the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office says it's unclear at this point if alcohol played a factor.

Princeton is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Friday, there have been 205 traffic deaths in the state this year, with motorcyclists accounting for at least 20 of the victims.

On July 1, a new state law took effect allowing motorcyclists to practice lane splitting and lane filtering in certain situations.