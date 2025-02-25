How is President Trump doing? Twin Cities voters sound off

Six weeks into President Trump's second term, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke to voters in Hennepin and Anoka counties.

In Hennepin County, former Vice President Kamala Harris got 69.8% support. In Anoka County, Mr. Trump won more than 50% of the vote.

While both communities tilt one way politically, voters have mixed reactions to Mr. Trump's presidency.

At Wendy's House of Soul inside North Market in north Minneapolis, we encountered Marika Hoegl, who immigrated from Finland 45 years ago.

"I do feel hope, not that I think everything will be perfect, but I think many good things have already happened," Hoegl said.

But Hoegl's hope is Jewels Mische's despair.

"Honestly scared, I am frustrated. It's exactly what I thought was going to happen," Mische said.

Christian Bell also has worries

"I for one am feeling really concerned about how federal agencies are being pulled apart at the moment. A lot of concern about how quickly that is being done," Bell said.

Manny Ottoson, 19, didn't vote for Mr. Trump but says he is delivering.

"One thing he has been doing, he has been sticking to his word. A lot of stuff he says he is going to do. He follows up on it," Ottoson said.

On Anoka's beautiful Main Street, we talked to shop owner Sandra Purtle, who's bothered by the initial chaos.

"One day they say something and the next day they say it's recalled," Purtle said.

Pastor Chris McCardle calls the first few weeks "infuriating."

"There were many people sounding the alarms of Project 2025 was the plan of the Trump administration, who of course denied it. And in the last 30 days that is what we have seen them implementing," McCardle said.

Manuel Contreras thinks things are going so well under President Trump, he is expanding his resale business

"I think what is going on is more of an accountability, and I think we all have to be accountable for what we do in our work or whatever we do," Contreras said. "We are getting paid for something, we should do the work we are getting paid for and I think that is what is resonating with most people."