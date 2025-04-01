Prairie Island weed-growing operation brings newfound pride to Dakota tribe, and cannabis closer to Twin Cities

See inside a new weed-growing operation just outside the Twin Cities

A new weed-growing operation in Prairie Island represents Minnesota's closest one to the Twin Cities. The Dakota tribe is using cannabis cultivation best practices to take their business – Island Pezi – to new highs, with a newfound pride in going green.

Thirteen acres of tribal land in Prairie Island is dedicated to a diverse range of facilities for cannabis cultivation. Indoor cultivation includes flower rooms and what some would call the nursery.

"This is where our moms and babies all thrive and grow up. These are our mothering plants. We'll take out cuttings to clone and propagate all the plants that are going to be grown in this facility," Yadel Mulugeta said.

The clones will root in domes for 10 to 14 days before they are put into pots, where they will bud in the flower room. There, vertical growing techniques are used to maximize space.

"This is our first of two flower rooms in here – three levels, five racks ... about 570 some off plants here," said Mulugeta.

No chemical pesticides, sprays or tilling are needed, only good water and good soil. The Dakota tribe strives to be good stewards of the land.

"Every aspect of the plant is used either to be put back into the system and be able to flourish the nutrients or be able to process down for products to be in the store. Either they are smokable or edibles," Blake Johnson said.

The hope is to produce over 10,000 pounds of cannabis.

"These are some of the first products into the state market, so we can be creative with whether it's a Nerd-covered gummy or maybe something on the healthier side where it's wax-coated. Might be a vegan gummy, sugar-free," Neil Hultgren said.

Multiple brands and products co-exist in one facility.

A year and a half into Minnesota's cannabis legalization, a few tribal communities, like Prairie Island, are the only ones in the business. The rest have faced licensing delays.

The Prairie Island business features other products from non-tribal businesses to share the space, giving consumers a diverse range of products to choose from.

It can take from 90 to 100 days to grow a cannabis plant. Prairie Island has eight outdoor grow rooms as well as its indoor facility. So far, the cultivation center has employed more than 50 people from the area.