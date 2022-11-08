Powerball numbers announced for world-record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

Powerball numbers announced for world-record $1.9 billion jackpot after delay Powerball numbers announced for world-record $1.9 billion jackpot after delay 00:46

Powerball announced on Tuesday morning the winning numbers for its estimated record-breaking jackpot after a lengthy delay. The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize for Wednesday's drawing was increased to $2.3 billion.

Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The size of the cash option was increased to $1.124 billion.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."

This is a developing story and will be updated.