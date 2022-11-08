Minnesota's verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say

Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay 02:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota lottery officials say the state's verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. "The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."

The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night, but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."

The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

MORE: How far could that Powerball jackpot money go?

Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize for Wednesday's drawing was increased to $2.3 billion.

Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The size of the cash option was increased to $1.124 billion.