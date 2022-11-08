Watch CBS News
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena

California Lottery officials say that single winning ticket from the Powerball drawing was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The one-time cash option was $929.1 million, before taxes.

 Three tickets in California matched five numbers without the Powerball, sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco. 

 The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

