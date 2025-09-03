Powerball jackpot soars to over a billion dollars

It's the kind of money that can make your wildest dreams come true. The Powerball soared to a mind-blowing $1.4 billion.

With the 4th largest jackpot in the Powerball game up for grabs and sixth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games Bobby & Steve's was buzzing.

"I am feeling lucky today hopefully I will be vanishing onto a private island," said Tara Eck.

Dreams varied from exciting splurges to meaningful donations.

Hundreds of people walked in buying possibilities big ones. Shelling out anywhere from just $2 dollars to more than $200 worth of Powerball tickets.

The goal is to beat the 1 in 292 million odds.

"It only takes one ticket to win dream about what you're going to do when you win billion dollars and if you don't win know that money is going to a good cause," said Adam Prock, Minnesota Lottery Executive Director.

Especially when the estimated cash value is more than $630 million. The states most expensive home is a Lake Minnetonka mansion priced at a whopping $68 million. The jackpot could buy you 11 of those.

The Minnesota lottery has generated $4 billion for state programs since it began in 1990.