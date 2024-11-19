Watch CBS News
Local News

Post Malone bringing stadium tour to Minneapolis alongside Jelly Roll

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis park board drafts marijuana policy, and more headlines
Minneapolis park board drafts marijuana policy, and more headlines 04:27

MINNEAPOLIS — Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone will stop in Minneapolis next May as part of his latest tour.

Malone announced Tuesday that the "Big A** Stadium Tour" will come to U.S. Bank Stadium on May 20, 2025.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday for Citi cardholders. The artist presale, which happens on Friday, is open for registration now. Tickets for the general public going on sale next Tuesday.

Additionally, customers of T-Mobile with a qualifying plan can get exclusive access to reserved tickets — even for sold-out shows — starting 30 days before each concert.

Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1
Post Malone performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen

Jelly Roll will be joining Malone on the tour as the opening act along with Sierra Ferrell for the Minneapolis gig.

The tour kicks off on April 29 in Salt Lake City and ends on July 1 in San Fransisco.

Better known for his pop career, Malone recently released his debut country album "F-1 Trillion" which made it to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Since debuting in 2016, Malone has seen multiple hits, including but not limited to "Sunflower," "Better Now" and "Circles."

Earlier this year, Malone performed "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl LVIII pregame.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.