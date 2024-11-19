Post Malone bringing stadium tour to Minneapolis alongside Jelly Roll

MINNEAPOLIS — Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone will stop in Minneapolis next May as part of his latest tour.

Malone announced Tuesday that the "Big A** Stadium Tour" will come to U.S. Bank Stadium on May 20, 2025.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday for Citi cardholders. The artist presale, which happens on Friday, is open for registration now. Tickets for the general public going on sale next Tuesday.

Additionally, customers of T-Mobile with a qualifying plan can get exclusive access to reserved tickets — even for sold-out shows — starting 30 days before each concert.

Post Malone performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen

Jelly Roll will be joining Malone on the tour as the opening act along with Sierra Ferrell for the Minneapolis gig.

The tour kicks off on April 29 in Salt Lake City and ends on July 1 in San Fransisco.

Better known for his pop career, Malone recently released his debut country album "F-1 Trillion" which made it to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Since debuting in 2016, Malone has seen multiple hits, including but not limited to "Sunflower," "Better Now" and "Circles."

Earlier this year, Malone performed "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl LVIII pregame.