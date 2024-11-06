How to move forward post-election with family and friends

How to narrow the political divide with family and friends

MINNEAPOLIS — There's relief and excitement for half the country after Election Day. For almost as many people, there's disappointment.

So, what do you do when you disagree with people in your life? How do you move forward harmoniously?

"There's a lot of people who are having a lot of deep and big feelings," said Emma Nadler, a Minnesota-based psychotherapist and author. "I'm really interested in how do we have conversations, how do we understand each other, how do we try to break down some of that divisiveness."

But when it comes to politics, timing is key.

"I think right now, where we're at today, some people are not ready to have that conversation, and that's OK," she said. "If they're not ready to have that conversation, it might be about finding support today."

How should you react when someone is excited and you're not?

"I think the hope is to be able to acknowledge where the other people are at," she said. "That there are a mix of opinions and to just notice that."

As for the deep divide in your office, home, place of worship, Nadler suggests trying to prioritize "really important" relationships.

"That might mean having some boundaries or having some places that you can and can't go in terms of like what you're OK with talking about," she said.

The big picture, Nadler says, is even if you support different candidates, support each other.

"That would be my biggest hope right now, for people who are struggling and feeling stressed, is that they do it together," she said.

For people who are stressed, Nadler also suggests to try to stay grounded in the moment and not the "what-ifs."

She also says it's a good time to pause and think about loved ones who vote differently than you, and think about something you do have in common.