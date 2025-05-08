Minnesota faith leaders react to election of Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff

Pope Leo XIV's ideological positions and what his election means for the church

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected the first American pontiff on the second day of conclave.

Taking the name Leo XIV, the 69-year-old in his first address to the public spoke a message of unity to the thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square. He'll now serve as the religious leader for the more than 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

Minnesota leaders react

"I never thought I would see an American pope — how exciting is that!" said Archbishop Bernard Hebda following Pope Leo XIV's election. "To have a pope for example who understands Catholic schools, or the struggles that parents go through to make sure that their kids can get a good education. Somebody who has the same experience of the American church and the way in which our church is so multicultural. I think all those things are really positive and bode well for Pope Leo XIV."

He noted that Leo XIV seemed to be a "candidate of continuity" following Francis' death. The last Leo, Hebda added, promoted the social teaching and social doctrine of the church, which was a priority for Francis.

Hebda will lead a celebratory mass on Thursday afternoon. Since Pope Francis' death, he said a portion of the Eucharistic prayer left vacant without a pope.

"So it will be exciting to pray for the first time for Leo," he said.

The Saint Paul Seminary posted a statement saying that they welcome the news of the election with "deep joy and abiding faith."

"The election of a pope is always a reminder that the Holy Spirit continues to guide the Church through every age," the statement said.

Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images

Who is Robert Prevost?

Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 and attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania with a degree in mathematics before studying theology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

He was ordained a priest in 1982, and went to work as a missionary in Peru. After a brief return to the United States, he went back, where he ran an Augustinian seminary in Trujillo. Pope Francis made him a cardinal in 2023.

Prevost is seen as a progressive on many social issues, following in the footsteps of Pope Francis. However he's considered as conservative on church doctrine; like Francis, he opposes ordaining women as deacons.