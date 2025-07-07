Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Man dies after being rear-ended into oncoming traffic in western Wisconsin crash

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Authorities say a man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 35 and 240th Avenue, south of the Village of Luck, at approximately 1:16 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a man driving a Toyota pick-up truck northbound on Highway 35 slowed down to make a left turn when he was struck from behind by a Chevy Silverado. The impact pushed the Toyota into the southbound traffic lane and an oncoming Dodge Ram collided with it.

Despite emergency medical care, authorities say the driver of the Toyota died as a result of the crash. His identity will be released later.

The sheriff's office did not say if there were any other injuries reported in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

