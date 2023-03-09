Polk County K-9 retires after 3 years of service

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is wishing one of its K-9s well Thursday as she goes into retirement.

Buffy has worked for the sheriff's office as a K-9 for three years, participating in nearly 60 calls for service, K-9 tracks, building searches for burglaries and drug searches.

The decision for Buffy to retire comes after many trips to the veterinarian, including the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center, and recently receiving results of her medical condition.

Buffy and Kyle Olson Polk Co. Sheriff's Office

"It is very unfortunate, but Buffy has taken care of me and the residents of Polk County for the last three years, now it is my turn to take care of her," Deputy Kyle Olson said.

Buffy will continue to live with Olson and his family in her retirement.

The sheriff's office says its program is still going strong with its other K-9, Rex, and plans to add more K9s to the department.