Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Polk County K-9 retires after 3 years of service

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 9, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 9, 2023 01:07

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is wishing one of its K-9s well Thursday as she goes into retirement.

Buffy has worked for the sheriff's office as a K-9 for three years, participating in nearly 60 calls for service, K-9 tracks, building searches for burglaries and drug searches.

The decision for Buffy to retire comes after many trips to the veterinarian, including the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center, and recently receiving results of her medical condition.

polk-county-k-9-retires.jpg
Buffy and Kyle Olson Polk Co. Sheriff's Office

"It is very unfortunate, but Buffy has taken care of me and the residents of Polk County for the last three years, now it is my turn to take care of her," Deputy Kyle Olson said.

Buffy will continue to live with Olson and his family in her retirement.

The sheriff's office says its program is still going strong with its other K-9, Rex, and plans to add more K9s to the department.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.