Police: Teenagers steal two cars, one crashes into squad car

ORONO, Minn. — Police believe two stolen vehicles involving four teenagers — both resulting in crashes Tuesday night — are related.

The Orono Police Department responded to a report of a stolen BMW at 8:30 p.m. on Togo Road. They began driving in search of the car and thought they saw it in front of them on Shoreline Drive because it matched the SUV's description.

The driver of the stolen car accelerated, and the pursuing officers lost track of it. Later, police found the stolen car crashed into a garage on the same road.

Two boys, ages 14 and 17, were taken into custody.

However, officers found out the car was not the same one they were searching for; instead, it was stolen from Blaine.

MORE NEWS: Police concerned stolen key programmers could be used for car theft

Then, the Wayzata Police Department spotted the initial stolen BMW traveling eastbound on Shoreline Drive and Orono Orchard Road.

Police tried to use spike strips to slow the car, but the driver continued eastbound onto Highway 394.

The car eventually hit a curb divider and light pole on Central Avenue in Minneapolis and then hit a squad car.

After attempting to run from the stolen car, both boys — a 14-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger — were taken into custody.

Both vehicles also contained stolen items noted on prior theft reports in surrounding areas.

The cases are under investigation.