Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenney robbery

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.

The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.

The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.