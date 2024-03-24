Watch CBS News
Crime

Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Dinkytown

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 24, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 24, 2024 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are looking for a man they say carjacked a person at gunpoint in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis Saturday night.

The University of Minnesota sent an alert about the carjacking, which happened just before midnight at Fourth Street and 12th Avenue Southeast. 

The suspect was a man in his 20s, around 6 feet tall, wearing a black beanie, the U of M's Department of Public Safety said. He was armed with a handgun.

READ MORE: Girl struck by vehicle in St. Paul, suffers broken leg; driver cooperating

The stolen vehicle is a blue Hyundai Elantra with license plates reading GPV913, DPS said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Police are expected to release more information about the carjacking on Sunday.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 9:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.