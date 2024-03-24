Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are looking for a man they say carjacked a person at gunpoint in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis Saturday night.

The University of Minnesota sent an alert about the carjacking, which happened just before midnight at Fourth Street and 12th Avenue Southeast.

The suspect was a man in his 20s, around 6 feet tall, wearing a black beanie, the U of M's Department of Public Safety said. He was armed with a handgun.

The stolen vehicle is a blue Hyundai Elantra with license plates reading GPV913, DPS said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Police are expected to release more information about the carjacking on Sunday.