Girl struck by vehicle in St. Paul, suffers broken leg; driver cooperating

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being hit by a car.

Police say this happened around 3 P.M. Saturday afternoon near 16th and Hyacinth Ave E. in St. Paul.

The 6-year-old was in between other parked cars and ran out into the street before being struck by a Honda Civic. She was pinned underneath the car.

Police and firefighters, with the assistance of a neighbor, were able to free the young girl with the help of a vehicle jack. First responders were then able to provide first aid.

She was taken to Regions Hospital and is being treated for a broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is cooperating with police in their investigation.