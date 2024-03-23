Watch CBS News
Girl struck by vehicle in St. Paul, suffers broken leg; driver cooperating

By Chloe Rosen

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being hit by a car. 

Police say this happened around 3 P.M. Saturday afternoon near 16th and Hyacinth Ave E. in St. Paul. 

The 6-year-old was in between other parked cars and ran out into the street before being struck by a Honda Civic. She was pinned underneath the car. 

Police and firefighters, with the assistance of a neighbor, were able to free the young girl with the help of a vehicle jack. First responders were then able to provide first aid. 

She was taken to Regions Hospital and is being treated for a broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver is cooperating with police in their investigation. 

