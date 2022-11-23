Watch CBS News
Police searching for mother who abducted her 2 young children in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for a woman and her two young children, who she is accused of abducting during a court-ordered supervised visit Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Shaniya Nicole, 18, left the visitation illegally with 3-year-old Ayla Jackson and 1-year-old Messiah Bailey. They were last seen at about 3 p.m. leaving the Cedar-Riverside light rail station near Currie Park.

ayla-jackson-shaniya-nicole-messiah-bailey.jpg
Ayla Jackson (3), Shaniya Nicole (18), and Messiah Bailey (1) Minneapolis Police

Police say Nicole was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and light-colored boots. She was pushing a black and gray stroller.

Ayla was wearing a pink and purple puffy coat, black leggings and black and white Nike shoes. Messiah was in the stroller, wearing a black coat, black shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

