Police searching for missing Big Lake teenager believed to be in Red Wing

By Krystal Frasier

/ CBS Minnesota

Police are asking for your help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Big Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Elleah Mickelson was last seen on Monday, walking along Sterling Drive in Big Lake wearing all-black clothing. 

Mickelson is said to have black hair and green eyes, weigh about 130 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. Authorities believe she may be in Red Wing.

Anyone with information on Mickelson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Big Lake Police Department at 763-765-3595.  

