Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Chaska home 2+ weeks ago

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who ran away from his southwestern Twin Cities metro home earlier this month.

The Chaska Police Department says 14-year-old Damian Campbell has not been seen or heard from since he left his home around 1:20 p.m. on June 8.

Campbell was last seen wearing a "Snoopy" T-shirt and camouflage pants. He is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 105 and 110 pounds. Both of his ears are pierced.

Damian Campbell Chaska Police Department

Police say Campbell may say his name is "Joshua Baker" and that he is from South Carolina.

Campbell is known to frequent the Minneapolis area and use Metro Transit or Southwest Transit to get around, police say. Authorities believe Campbell may have visited the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America since he left home.

Anyone who has information about Campbell is asked to call 911. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling 952-227-2479.