Police search for suspect who robbed Apple Valley bank at gunpoint

By WCCO Staff

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.

Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. 

Police are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask.  Apple Valley Police

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. 

Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.

