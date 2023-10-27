Watch CBS News
Crime

Police search for suspect involved in Prior Lake Shooting

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 26, 2023 01:15

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Prior Lake police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place on the 15600 block of Skuya Drive Thursday night.

MORE NEWS: Car crash sends vehicle flying into St. Paul building

According to a press release, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The man was transported to the hospital and receiving treatment. 

MORE NEWS: Missing man Eric McCloud found dead in St. Paul

At this time, Prior Lake police say they believe the victim and suspect know each other and there's no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 9:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.