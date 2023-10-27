Police search for suspect involved in Prior Lake Shooting

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Prior Lake police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place on the 15600 block of Skuya Drive Thursday night.

MORE NEWS: Car crash sends vehicle flying into St. Paul building

According to a press release, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The man was transported to the hospital and receiving treatment.

MORE NEWS: Missing man Eric McCloud found dead in St. Paul

At this time, Prior Lake police say they believe the victim and suspect know each other and there's no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.