Missing person: Eric McCloud, 53, last seen in St. Paul on Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 18, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 18, 2023 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 53-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.

Family members saw Eric McCloud at his St. Paul home on Sunday. His destination and means of travel are unknown. 

He's described as 5-foot-9, and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

eric-mccloud.jpg
Eric McCloud   St. Paul Police

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 12:39 PM

