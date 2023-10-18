Missing person: Eric McCloud, 53, last seen in St. Paul on Sunday
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 53-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.
Family members saw Eric McCloud at his St. Paul home on Sunday. His destination and means of travel are unknown.
He's described as 5-foot-9, and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.
