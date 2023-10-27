Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash sends vehicle flying into St. Paul building

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 26, 2023 01:15

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A collision between two vehicles on Grotto Street and University Avenue sent one vehicle crashing into a building at the northwest corner of the intersection.

St. Paul police told WCCO on Thursday that one person in the building had minor injuries after being struck by debris following the crash. This person was later transported to the hospital. 

st-paul-car-crash.png
Vehicle goes flying into St. Paul building after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Grotto Street and University Avenue.  WCCO

Another person from one of the vehicles was evaluated by medics on the scene, but declined to go to the hospital. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 8:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.