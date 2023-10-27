Car crash sends vehicle flying into St. Paul building

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A collision between two vehicles on Grotto Street and University Avenue sent one vehicle crashing into a building at the northwest corner of the intersection.

St. Paul police told WCCO on Thursday that one person in the building had minor injuries after being struck by debris following the crash. This person was later transported to the hospital.

Vehicle goes flying into St. Paul building after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Grotto Street and University Avenue. WCCO

Another person from one of the vehicles was evaluated by medics on the scene, but declined to go to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.