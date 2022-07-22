Area evacuated as police respond to emergency situation in Lilydale
LILYDALE, Minn. -- Police and firefighters are responding to an emergency situation in Lilydale, just south of St. Paul.
It's happening near the Smith Avenue High Bridge, right on the edge of Harriet Island. Officers evacuated the area and pushed everyone back.
Police say they're still trying to figure out exactly what's happening.
This story is still developing. Check back later for updates.
