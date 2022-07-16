Police respond to reports of shooting in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- There was a large police response to an apparent shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight.
The incident happened on the 500 block of 1st Avenue North, near the Hennepin Avenue light rail stop.
A WCCO photographer grabbed images of police inspecting bullet casings.
Minneapolis police say that two women were struck in the incident. Later police learned that a third person had also been shot; he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. He was listed in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back as more information is available.
