Police respond to reports of shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was a large police response to an apparent shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

The incident happened on the 500 block of 1st Avenue North, near the Hennepin Avenue light rail stop.

A WCCO photographer grabbed images of police inspecting bullet casings.

Minneapolis police say that two women were struck in the incident. Later police learned that a third person had also been shot; he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. He was listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information is available.