Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 21, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 21, 2022 01:31

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.

The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.

The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.