Police need help locating a missing White Bear Township man

The last confirmed sighting of Lebakken was at approximately 1:45 a.m., walking away from his home located at the 5200 block of Grand Avenue in White Bear Township.

According to officials, Lebakken is a vulnerable adult, suffering from dementia.

Lebakken is described to be five-foot-five, 155 pounds, with greyish-red hair and blue eyes. Lebakken was last scene wearing a brown, plaid fleece pullover and blue jeans.

There was one unofficial sighting of Lebakken near Seven Vines at 101 County Highway 96 in Dellwood at around 8:30 a.m., but officials have not confirmed that Lebakken was actually there.

If you have any information regarding Lebakken's disappearance, please contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at (651) 266-7300.