Police need help locating a missing White Bear Township man
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says Gerald "Jerry" Rolin Lebakken, 81, was last seen near his home early Saturday morning.
The last confirmed sighting of Lebakken was at approximately 1:45 a.m., walking away from his home located at the 5200 block of Grand Avenue in White Bear Township.
According to officials, Lebakken is a vulnerable adult, suffering from dementia.
Lebakken is described to be five-foot-five, 155 pounds, with greyish-red hair and blue eyes. Lebakken was last scene wearing a brown, plaid fleece pullover and blue jeans.
There was one unofficial sighting of Lebakken near Seven Vines at 101 County Highway 96 in Dellwood at around 8:30 a.m., but officials have not confirmed that Lebakken was actually there.
If you have any information regarding Lebakken's disappearance, please contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at (651) 266-7300.