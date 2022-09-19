Police investigating vacant building fire over report of squatters
MINNEAPOLIS -- A supposedly vacant building in downtown Minneapolis was damaged in a fire Monday morning.
Crews arriving to the scene saw eight to 10 people running from the four-story structure, along with bed sheets and extension cords used to escape.
Firefighters put out the fire on the third floor and are still investigating how it started.
No one was hurt, but police are now involved because officials say several squatters were trying to get back inside.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.