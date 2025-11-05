Police investigating after two found fatally shot in Roseville parking lot

Police are investigating after two people were found with fatal gun shot wounds in a Roseville, Minnesota parking lot.

Police say they were called to 1600 block of County Road B2 around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a customer said two people who appeared to be passed out in a car.

When officers arrived they found an adult male and female inside the car. Both appeared to have been shot and were dead.

Police say that a gun was found inside the car and they don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. There is no on-going risk to the public.