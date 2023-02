ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

The St. Paul Police Department says the incident happened on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue.

SPPD Officers are investigating a shooting where one person has died on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue.



HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

SPPD Officers are investigating a shooting where one person has died on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue.

— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 16, 2023

This is the city's second homicide this year.

