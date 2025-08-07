St. Paul shooting in Hamline-Midway neighborhood leaves 1 dead

10 people charged in Minnesota sex trafficking investigation, and more headlines

Police say one person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of University Avenue West, according to police, who have classified the death as a homicide.

Investigators and yellow tape were seen by a WCCO photographer near the intersection of University and Snelling avenues.

No other details about the shooting and the victim have been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

