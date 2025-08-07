Watch CBS News
St. Paul shooting in Hamline-Midway neighborhood leaves 1 dead

By Krystal Frasier

/ CBS Minnesota

Police say one person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of University Avenue West, according to police, who have classified the death as a homicide. 

Investigators and yellow tape were seen by a WCCO photographer near the intersection of University and Snelling avenues.

No other details about the shooting and the victim have been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

This story will be updated.

