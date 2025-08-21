Police impersonation charges filed against Champlin man

A Champlin, Minnesota man is facing multiple charges for allegedly impersonating an officer — again.

According to documents filed in Hennepin County, a call was made to dispatch on July 25 by a person who thought he was being pulled over, but didn't think the vehicle belonged to a local police department. The vehicle was described as a silver and unmarked Chevy Tahoe that had red, blue and amber lights.

The vehicle eventually drove past officers with the Rogers Police Department on I-94 within the city, and the criminal complaint says officers determined it appeared to be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle that also had a mounted light bar, a push bumper, a spotlight, as well as emergency lights above the taillights and on either side of the license plate. In addition, the officers didn't find any logo or insignia on the vehicle, which had a 100 Club license plate and not a "police" plate.

After being pulled over, the complaint says the 27-year-old man told officers he works for Active Watch Protection Agency but was on his way to a friend's house. Officers say the man was wearing a load-bearing vest, had a Taser, handcuffs, a badge, a flashlight and a body-worn camera on at the time he was pulled over. He also told police he hadn't activated his lights or siren.

Police then contacted the reporting party, who said the Tahoe came up behind him and got on his rear bumper near Maple Grove, and eventually, blue and red lights, as well as a siren, were activated. Although the caller started pulling over, he noticed a laptop was opened by the suspect, and also saw him appear to talk on a police radio before passing him.

Court records show the suspect, who is charged with four counts of peace officer impersonation for this incident, also has a pending case in Hennepin County where he is charged with impersonating an officer and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit. In addition, he has another case filed against him in Dakota County, where he is accused of operating a security vehicle of a prohibited color, or the identity isn't displayed.

Earlier this summer, concerns were raised after police reported that Vance Boelter — the man now charged with shooting and killing Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as shooting and wounding Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife — carried out his alleged crimes while dressed to appear as a police officer.